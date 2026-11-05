About 600,000 people at protests across France: ministry

World News
05-11-2026 | 17:48
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About 600,000 people at protests across France: ministry
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About 600,000 people at protests across France: ministry

Around 600,000 people have taken to the streets to protest the cost of living in Paris and across France by 5:00 pm (1600 GMT) Thursday, the interior ministry said.

The ministry earlier in the afternoon put the figure at 270,000 people at 180 rallies nationwide, not including the capital.

AFP

World News

600,000

people

protests

across

France:

ministry

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