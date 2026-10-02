France protests disrupting education at over 560 schools: Ministry

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02-10-2026 | 07:12
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France protests disrupting education at over 560 schools: Ministry
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France protests disrupting education at over 560 schools: Ministry

French high school pupils protested or disrupted lessons at more than 560 schools on Friday, the education ministry said.

"Five hundred and sixty-four schools have experienced or are currently experiencing actions or disruptions since the beginning of the day," the ministry said shortly after midday. The education minister said earlier that 400 of the country's 3,700 high schools were expected to be closed.

AFP

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France

High School

Protests

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