Nigeria military aircraft crashes with more than 30 onboard

World News
05-10-2026 | 10:08
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Nigeria military aircraft crashes with more than 30 onboard
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Nigeria military aircraft crashes with more than 30 onboard

A Nigerian Air Force aircraft crashed Monday in southwestern Nigeria's Ondo state with 32 people on board, according to the military and the aviation minister.

"Preliminary information suggests that there were 25 passengers and 7 crew members on board," Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said on X.

AFP

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