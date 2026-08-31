Messi announces departure from Argentina national team

31-08-2026 | 11:32
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Messi announces departure from Argentina national team
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Messi announces departure from Argentina national team

Soccer superstar Lionel ⁠Messi said on Monday in a post on ⁠Instagram that he ⁠would be leaving ⁠Argentina's ⁠national team.


Reuters 
 

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