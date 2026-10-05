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Zelensky says Russian drones in deadly attack on ship near Romania
World News
05-10-2026 | 09:50
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Zelensky says Russian drones in deadly attack on ship near Romania
Russian drones carried out a deadly attack on a grain ship in the Black Sea on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, after Romania reported a ship had caught fire and sunk near its coast.
"A horrific strike by two Russian drones on a civilian vessel in neutral waters carrying corn," Zelensky said in a post on X, adding that Azerbaijani and Indian citizens were on the ship. Romanian authorities said two crew died and 11 were rescued in the sinking.
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