Zelensky says Russian drones in deadly attack on ship near Romania

Russian drones carried out a deadly attack on a grain ship in the Black Sea on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, after Romania reported a ship had caught fire and sunk near its coast.



"A horrific strike by two Russian drones on a civilian vessel in neutral waters carrying corn," Zelensky said in a post on X, adding that Azerbaijani and Indian citizens were on the ship. Romanian authorities said two crew died and 11 were rescued in the sinking.



AFP