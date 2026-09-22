Latest Yemen clashes kill more than 150: Military sources to AFP

Fighting in Yemen between the Iran-backed Houthis and government forces supported by Saudi Arabia has killed 154 people in the past two days, military sources from both sides told AFP on Tuesday.



"The death toll from Saudi airstrikes, clashes and artillery fire in the governorates of Taiz, Al-Jawf, Marib and Saada stands at 118," Houthi military sources said, while government sources reported 36 killed in their ranks.





AFP