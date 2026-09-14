UN calls for 'urgent action' to rein in AI in face of 'unprecedented risks'

World News
14-09-2026 | 08:29
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UN calls for &#39;urgent action&#39; to rein in AI in face of &#39;unprecedented risks&#39;
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UN calls for 'urgent action' to rein in AI in face of 'unprecedented risks'

The United Nations rights chief called Monday for urgent action to rein in "frontier" artificial intelligence, warning that the technology poses "unprecedented risks".

"We are on the cusp of irreversible change, affecting not just us but generations of humanity to come," Volker Turk said in a statement, stressing the need for "urgent action that is adapted to the unprecedented risks posed by frontier AI".

AFP

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