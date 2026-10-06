North Korea warns of stronger action toward South Korea over mine blast accusations

World News
06-10-2026 | 08:19
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North Korea warns of stronger action toward South Korea over mine blast accusations
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North Korea warns of stronger action toward South Korea over mine blast accusations

North Korea's Foreign Ministry rejected on Tuesday blame from South Korea for a border landmine blast, ‌and threatened its neighbour with "immediate and powerful counteraction" for any violation of territory.

The comments came a day after the South said a joint inquiry with the United Nations Command and scientific analysis showed two of its soldiers were seriously wounded by an anti-personnel mine planted by North Korea in the Demilitarized Zone.

In a statement on state news agency KCNA, the ministry ⁠dismissed the South's investigation of the September 21 blast as a "premeditated farce" aimed at linking it to North Korea and justifying diplomatic and military measures against Pyongyang.

It called the findings a "grave provocation" and violation of North Korea's sovereignty, vowing that Pyongyang would exercise its sovereign rights in a "more resolute and bold manner" to ensure border security.

"If a jackboot or a spark of fire from the ROK goes even a millimetre beyond the border to violate our territory, the border guard forces of the DPRK will take an immediate and powerful counteraction," it added.

Reuters

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