Russia tells WHO there are no plague cases in Siberian city

Russian authorities told the World Health Organization on Tuesday that it has no cases of plague in the city of Irkutsk in Siberia, where a laboratory worker at a plague research institute died last week, according to a spokesperson for the U.N. health agency.



Moscow, which is required under global ⁠health rules to respond to WHO requests within 24 hours, previously told the WHO authorities were investigating whether pneumonic plague caused her death.



"No case of this dangerous disease has been recorded in the city of Irkutsk, Russian Federation," Russian authorities said in an official response to a WHO request, read out by WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier ⁠at a Geneva press briefing.



They also told the U.N. agency they have identified the people in contact with the deceased and that test results for dangerous infectious pathogens were negative.







Reuters