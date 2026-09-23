News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Golan part of Israel 'forever,' says Israeli defence minister
Middle East News
23-09-2026 | 13:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Golan part of Israel 'forever,' says Israeli defence minister
Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that the Golan Heights would remain under Israeli sovereignty "forever," after Syria's president insisted at the United Nations that it was Syrian land.
"My clear response to the Syrian president, who made bombastic declarations from the U.N. podium: The Golan under Israeli sovereignty is an inseparable part of the State of Israel forever," Katz said in a video statement.
Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967 and annexed the territory in 1981. The United States had been the only country to recognise the annexation until Colombia recognised Israel's claim last month.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Israel Katz
Golan Heights
Syria
Indian sailor killed in attack on vessel in Hormuz: Indian, Omani authorities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-07-25
UN chief says situation in Syria's Golan area 'unacceptable'
Middle East News
2026-07-25
UN chief says situation in Syria's Golan area 'unacceptable'
0
Middle East News
2026-08-22
Israel says US criticism of strike on Syria 'full of inaccuracies'
Middle East News
2026-08-22
Israel says US criticism of strike on Syria 'full of inaccuracies'
0
World News
2026-07-12
Netanyahu says Israel lost 'one of its greatest friends' with death of Lindsey Graham
World News
2026-07-12
Netanyahu says Israel lost 'one of its greatest friends' with death of Lindsey Graham
0
Middle East News
2026-09-09
In message to Syrian president, Israeli defense minister says troops 'not moving'
Middle East News
2026-09-09
In message to Syrian president, Israeli defense minister says troops 'not moving'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:02
Indian sailor killed in attack on vessel in Hormuz: Indian, Omani authorities
Middle East News
13:02
Indian sailor killed in attack on vessel in Hormuz: Indian, Omani authorities
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel prepares for multiple scenarios, warns of wider regional escalation from Iran to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel prepares for multiple scenarios, warns of wider regional escalation from Iran to Lebanon
0
World News
12:12
Rubio says Israel, region does not need W.Bank to become new 'crisis'
World News
12:12
Rubio says Israel, region does not need W.Bank to become new 'crisis'
0
World News
10:42
Trump must know Iran will never 'bend at the knee': President
World News
10:42
Trump must know Iran will never 'bend at the knee': President
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:20
UAE sanctions country's branches of Iran's Bank Melli
Middle East News
10:20
UAE sanctions country's branches of Iran's Bank Melli
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-11
Israel says ready for more strikes on Hezbollah after tunnel detonation
Lebanon News
2026-09-11
Israel says ready for more strikes on Hezbollah after tunnel detonation
0
Middle East News
2026-07-03
UAE says it repelled cyberattacks targeting financial sector
Middle East News
2026-07-03
UAE says it repelled cyberattacks targeting financial sector
0
World News
2026-03-09
NY explosives incident investigated as IS-inspired 'terrorism': Police
World News
2026-03-09
NY explosives incident investigated as IS-inspired 'terrorism': Police
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:31
Aoun: Terrorism has no sect or religion, every terrorist must face justice
Lebanon News
08:31
Aoun: Terrorism has no sect or religion, every terrorist must face justice
2
World News
05:38
Fighting erupts between Ethiopian forces and Tigrayan rebels in Afar region: NGOs
World News
05:38
Fighting erupts between Ethiopian forces and Tigrayan rebels in Afar region: NGOs
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel prepares for multiple scenarios, warns of wider regional escalation from Iran to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel prepares for multiple scenarios, warns of wider regional escalation from Iran to Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:32
Aoun warns UNIFIL withdrawal without replacement would undermine regional stability
Lebanon News
10:32
Aoun warns UNIFIL withdrawal without replacement would undermine regional stability
5
World News
10:42
Trump must know Iran will never 'bend at the knee': President
World News
10:42
Trump must know Iran will never 'bend at the knee': President
6
Middle East News
04:03
Israel condemns Macron's UN remarks on West Bank
Middle East News
04:03
Israel condemns Macron's UN remarks on West Bank
7
Middle East News
10:20
UAE sanctions country's branches of Iran's Bank Melli
Middle East News
10:20
UAE sanctions country's branches of Iran's Bank Melli
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Deadly stone attacks expose gaps in Beirut’s road surveillance
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Deadly stone attacks expose gaps in Beirut’s road surveillance
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More