Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes China's Tibet

World News
22-10-2026 | 12:35
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Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes China&#39;s Tibet
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Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes China's Tibet

An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck China's southwestern region of Tibet ‌at around 10:33 p.m. (1433 GMT) on Thursday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

It was not immediately known if there were any casualties or damage.

The epicentre ⁠was in a high-altitude county in Nagqu, northern Tibet, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), and the average elevation within 5 km of the epicentre is about 4,864 metres, CENC data showed.

The quake, the strongest to hit China since ‌January ⁠2024, was clearly felt in the local area, CENC said. The epicentre was around 400 km from the Tibetan capital of Lhasa.

In ⁠2010, a magnitude 7.1 tremor struck Yushu, around 280 km away in neighbouring Qinghai province, killing ⁠at least 2,698 people and leaving nearly 300 people missing.

Reuters

World News

Earthquake

China

Tibet

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