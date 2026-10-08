China nominates health official Song Li as WHO head

China has nominated health official Song Li as a candidate to lead the World Health Organization, China's Foreign Ministry said on ⁠Thursday, confirming a Reuters exclusive that said Song was put forward to succeed the incumbent director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.



If elected, China believes ⁠Song Li will help play a more active role in improving ⁠health and wellbeing of all mankind, Foreign Ministry spokesman ⁠Mao Ning told reporters.







Reuters