A 2.7-magnitude earthquake struck Aamaret El Baikat in Lebanon's northern Akkar district on Monday afternoon, according to the National Center for Geophysics at the National Council for Scientific Research.



In a statement, the center said the tremor was recorded at 2:35 p.m. local time on June 15, 2026. The epicenter was located in the Aamaret El Baikat area in Akkar.