A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near Soledad in California's Monterey County on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said. The quake was ⁠at a depth of 6.7 km (4.16 miles), USGS said.



USGS downgraded the magnitude of the earthquake from 5.4 to 5.1. The epicenter was ⁠about 20 km from Soledad and about 40 km from Salinas, ⁠both in California’s Monterey County. According to the ⁠USGS, Salinas has a population of ⁠about 157,000.







Reuters