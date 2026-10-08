Ukraine team to meet in US with Trump envoys on Friday, Saturday: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv's negotiators would hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys in the United States on Friday and Saturday.



"The Ukrainian negotiating team is due to meet Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff in the U.S. tomorrow...," Zelensky told reporters in a voice note Thursday.



"The meeting is expected to last two days. We are also counting on a European team to join our negotiating group," he added.



AFP







