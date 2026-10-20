Zelensky arrives in Oslo for talks with US envoys: Agency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Oslo on Tuesday ahead of talks with U.S. envoys aimed at getting strained relations with Washington back on track.



Photographs published by the NTB news agency showed Zelensky disembarking from his airplane at Oslo's Gardermoen airport, shortly after U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in the Norwegian capital on a private jet. The two will hold talks together with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, as well as US envoy Jared Kushner, who will participate remotely, according to the Norwegian government.





AFP