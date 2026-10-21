Trump envoy arrives in Russia to meet Putin on Ukraine: Russian media

Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, arrived early Wednesday in Saint Petersburg for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.



The American envoy, whose visit comes a day after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo, was met at Pulkovo Airport in Saint Petersburg by the Kremlin's advisor for international economic cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev, according to news agencies.



AFP