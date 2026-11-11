Zelensky says meeting US envoys in Dublin on Thursday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will meet U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Thursday in Dublin after their meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Moscow



The U.S. envoys are going to Moscow following two days of talks in Abu Dhabi on the Ukraine-Russia war. "We are meeting them tomorrow in Dublin," Zelensky said on social media, adding that "Ukraine's priority is to end the war as quickly as possible."







AFP