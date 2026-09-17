Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed on Thursday a proposal for Canada to become the European Union's first "associate member", calling for closer cooperation including on critical minerals, defense and AI.



"Canada welcomes this ambition," he told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, referring to the plan floated a day earlier by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen. "Canada and Europe should secure our strategic autonomy through deep cooperation in the full range of strategic capabilities".



AFP