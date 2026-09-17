Canada 'welcomes' EU's associated membership pitch: Carney

World News
17-09-2026 | 06:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Canada &#39;welcomes&#39; EU&#39;s associated membership pitch: Carney
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Canada 'welcomes' EU's associated membership pitch: Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed on Thursday a proposal for Canada to become the European Union's first "associate member", calling for closer cooperation including on critical minerals, defense and AI.

"Canada welcomes this ambition," he told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, referring to the plan floated a day earlier by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen. "Canada and Europe should secure our strategic autonomy through deep cooperation in the full range of strategic capabilities".

AFP

World News

'welcomes'

associated

membership

pitch:

Carney

LBCI Next
Turkey proposes Russia-Ukraine deal to end Black Sea shipping attacks: Diplomatic source
US sanctions complicate Ukraine peace efforts: Kremlin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-12

EU welcomes Lebanon's adoption of media law

LBCI
World News
2026-09-15

Russia welcomes Trump's 'good idea' for Ukraine energy truce

LBCI
World News
2026-07-31

EU chief calls scenes of migrants entering Spain's Ceuta 'unacceptable'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-08

Israeli settlements pose 'urgent threat' to two-state solution: Macron, Burnham, Carney

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:50

Ireland to boycott Eurovision 2027 over Gaza: Broadcaster

LBCI
World News
07:02

Turkey proposes Russia-Ukraine deal to end Black Sea shipping attacks: Diplomatic source

LBCI
World News
06:14

US sanctions complicate Ukraine peace efforts: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
00:23

US extends visa restrictions on Palestinian Authority officials

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-18

Israel holds alert level, citing signs of impending US attack on Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-02

Two dead after Monday attack on Saudi oil tanker in Hormuz: Shipping firm

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-15

Saudi-led coalition: 13 civilians injured in Houthi attacks on three Saudi cities

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-12

US Embassy in Oman lifts “shelter in place” guidance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Salam government wins confidence vote for third time with 68 votes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Beirut port blast investigation: Why was Michel Aoun’s name included in the Public Prosecution’s submission?f

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:57

Aoun meets Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Paris, discusses support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Aoun in Paris: Strengthening Lebanon’s military and security institutions is a top priority

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:17

Lebanon raises price of white bread bundle to 80,000 LBP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel highlights regional military cooperation and intelligence focus on Yemen

LBCI
World News
08:55

Sweden expels Iran embassy employee, summons ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Aoun, Macron agree to boost economic and energy cooperation, resume oil and gas exploration in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More