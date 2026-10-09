Eritrea accuses Ethiopia of 'unprovoked war of aggression': Minister

Eritrea responded to Ethiopian accusations of blatant aggression on Friday, saying that Addis Ababa had been pursuing "an unprovoked war of aggression" against it.



Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel's comments on X followed a letter -- seen by AFP -- from Ethiopian authorities to United Nations Security Council members, in which they accused Eritrea of "a blatant act of aggression" after Eritrean troops were seen in northern Tigray in recent days.



AFP



