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EU to approve more sanctions on Russia on Monday, France says
World News
12-11-2026 | 04:11
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EU to approve more sanctions on Russia on Monday, France says
The European Union will approve more sanctions against Russia on Monday, France's Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad said on Thursday.
"On Monday, we will take new sanctions against Russia, on 150 additional entities, 50 banks and it's France which proposed the bulk of the entities to add," Haddad told LCI television.
"We will continue to put economic pressure on Russia and of course support Ukraine," he added.
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