Lebanon arrests around 20 people in security crackdown on theft and snatching

Lebanon’s Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar said around 20 people have been arrested following security operations conducted in recent days in coordination between the ministries of Interior and Defense.



Speaking from Baabda Palace, al-Hajjar said he briefed President Joseph Aoun on the field measures and security follow-ups, adding that most of those arrested had confessed to involvement in robbery and theft incidents.



He noted that some of the suspects had previous records involving similar offenses.



"Security measures are ongoing. The safety of citizens and the country remains our constant priority and a shared responsibility. Any threat to security and stability is unacceptable," al-Hajjar said.