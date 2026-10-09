US imposes sanctions on ICC, hours after Nobel award to former judge

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court, vowing to cripple the tribunal's operations just hours after the Nobel Peace Prize went to a former ICC judge who warned of mounting political attacks on the court.



Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would ban transactions with what he called a "rogue court," escalating a long-running campaign by President Donald Trump’s administration against the Hague-based tribunal.



"Either the ICC will end its threats, or we will end the ICC," Rubio said in a statement.



AFP



