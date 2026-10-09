Israel's Netanyahu hails US sanctions on ICC

Middle East News
09-10-2026 | 11:44
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Israel&#39;s Netanyahu hails US sanctions on ICC
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Israel's Netanyahu hails US sanctions on ICC

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday praised the United States for imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has issued a warrant for his arrest over alleged crimes in Gaza.

"The ICC is not a court. It is a political body that poses a mortal threat to law abiding democracies worldwide and to the very idea of national sovereignty," Netanyahu's office posted on X.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

United States

Sanctions

International Criminal Court (ICC)

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