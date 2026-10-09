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26 women, 4 children killed in Sudan RSF drone strike: Official, witnesses
World News
09-10-2026 | 09:56
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26 women, 4 children killed in Sudan RSF drone strike: Official, witnesses
A drone strike launched by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces killed 26 women and four children on Friday, an official and eyewitnesses told AFP.
The attack occurred in the Wad al-Mahi governorate of Blue Nile state, near Sudan's southeastern border with Ethiopia, according to Wad al-Mahi governor Mahgoub al-Sheikh.
"We buried 26 women and four children," said an eyewitness in a displacement camp, near which the women were working at a makeshift gold refinery.
AFP
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