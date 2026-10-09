Nobel peace prize winner Pillay dedicates award to 'survivors of international crimes'

The 2026 Nobel peace prize winner, South Africa's Navi Pillay, on Friday dedicated her award to "survivors of international crimes," and called on world leaders to respect international legal institutions.



"Let me dedicate this award to all of the survivors of international crimes," Pillay told a press conference.



She made her statement in the historic courtroom in Germany's Nuremberg where the trials prosecuting Nazi leaders after World War II were held.



"Perhaps it was meant to be that I was in this historic courtroom... when the announcement was made and I was informed of the award," Pillay said.



The 85-year-old, who has spent her career defending international law, also denounced attacks on international legal institutions.



"We are living through an era when international law and human rights are under significant political attack," said Pillay, who is currently a judge on the International Court of Justice in a case where Myanmar stands accused of genocide.



"This worsening reality is particularly visible with the attacks on the International Criminal Court," she continued.



U.S. President Donald Trump last month called for all nations that are part of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to quit it, denouncing it as a "rogue institution."



"My message to leaders, political leaders, is that ... you have a legal obligation to protect human rights and refrain from war," Pillay said.



Currently a judge on the International Court of Justice in a case where Myanmar also stands accused of genocide, Pillay has also headed the Rwanda genocide tribunal and presided over a U.N. commission which accused Israel of genocide in Gaza last year.



Israel had categorically rejected the commission's findings, slamming it as "distorted and false."



AFP



