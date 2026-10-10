Trump hails Russia deal to release diesel as midterms loom

World News
10-10-2026 | 05:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump hails Russia deal to release diesel as midterms loom
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump hails Russia deal to release diesel as midterms loom

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he had secured Russia's agreement for a major release of diesel, as he eased war sanctions on Moscow in a push to lower energy costs ahead of midterm elections.

Moscow has been hit with waves of sanctions by the United States and partners since its 2022 invasion of neighboring Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Trump for an "unworthy" and "weak" move.

The deal comes weeks before key U.S. elections where Trump's Republican Party risks losing its grip on Congress as voters express frustration over the mounting cost of living.

Prices at U.S. gasoline and diesel pumps have surged since late February, when U.S.-Israel strikes targeting Iran triggered Tehran's blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for energy transit.

"Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace," Trump said on social media after talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin said Russia "reaffirmed its readiness to supply oil and oil products to the American and world markets."

Trump added Moscow would supply 500,000 tons in November, followed by one million tons, with further larger releases promised.

Zelensky told reporters: "It is certainly not honest, it is certainly unworthy of our partners, and it is, in my view, a weak decision."

The U.S. Treasury issued a temporary license Friday to enable Russian diesel to flow to global markets through April 2027.

"Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority," Trump posted on social media.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Russia

Diesel

Midterm Elections

LBCI Next
Kremlin says Putin in phone call with Trump downplays immediate Ukraine talks resumption
Major earthquake hits Panama, injures at least 27
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-16

Trump hails release of US citizen held in Iran as 'goodwill' gesture

LBCI
World News
2026-10-02

Trump says Europe agrees to release 'massive amount' of diesel

LBCI
World News
06:30

Germany pursues new Russia sanctions despite US diesel deal

LBCI
World News
2026-10-02

G7 say to release '100 mn barrels' of diesel and crude

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:01

Zelensky says Russian strikes on Ukraine are 'thanks' for US diesel deal

LBCI
World News
07:19

Large-scale power outages in Kyiv due to Russian strikes: Energy company

LBCI
World News
06:42

Taiwan's leader says increasing defence spending to 'deter war'

LBCI
World News
06:30

Germany pursues new Russia sanctions despite US diesel deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-20

Israel raises alert to highest level as Iranian missiles near strategic sites

LBCI
World News
2026-10-09

Eritrea accuses Ethiopia of 'unprovoked war of aggression': Minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-06

IMEC Ports Club brings Lebanon's Beirut and Tripoli ports into wider trade network

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-27

A race between war and diplomacy: Israel intensifies strikes in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

New allegations shake Netanyahu as Israel braces for possible Iran war

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

PM Salam at Beirut Arab International Book Fair: Restoring state sovereignty, advancing reforms key to Lebanon’s recovery

LBCI
Middle East News
13:22

UAE says Omani flydubai co-pilot planned suicide attack on Tel Aviv flight

LBCI
Middle East News
09:50

Iran Guards say struck tanker transiting Hormuz via 'illegal route'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Aoun welcomes Trump’s decision to lift restrictions on air travel with Lebanon

LBCI
World News
05:01

Major earthquake hits Panama, injures at least 27

LBCI
Middle East News
11:44

Israel's Netanyahu hails US sanctions on ICC

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More