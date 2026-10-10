Trump hails Russia deal to release diesel as midterms loom

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he had secured Russia's agreement for a major release of diesel, as he eased war sanctions on Moscow in a push to lower energy costs ahead of midterm elections.



Moscow has been hit with waves of sanctions by the United States and partners since its 2022 invasion of neighboring Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Trump for an "unworthy" and "weak" move.



The deal comes weeks before key U.S. elections where Trump's Republican Party risks losing its grip on Congress as voters express frustration over the mounting cost of living.



Prices at U.S. gasoline and diesel pumps have surged since late February, when U.S.-Israel strikes targeting Iran triggered Tehran's blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for energy transit.



"Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace," Trump said on social media after talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.



The Kremlin said Russia "reaffirmed its readiness to supply oil and oil products to the American and world markets."



Trump added Moscow would supply 500,000 tons in November, followed by one million tons, with further larger releases promised.



Zelensky told reporters: "It is certainly not honest, it is certainly unworthy of our partners, and it is, in my view, a weak decision."



The U.S. Treasury issued a temporary license Friday to enable Russian diesel to flow to global markets through April 2027.



"Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority," Trump posted on social media.



AFP