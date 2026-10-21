Saudi commits to addition diesel supplies to France as long 'as necessary:’ AFP

Saudi Arabia has agreed to supply extra diesel to France "for as many months as necessary," the Elysee Palace told AFP on Wednesday, as President Emmanuel Macron was visiting Riyadh days after violent rioting across France.



Macron and de facto Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman met in Riyadh, where they also agreed to consult on expanding security cooperation and infrastructure projects to bypass the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, the palace added.



AFP



