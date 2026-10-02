Trump says Europe agrees to release 'massive amount' of diesel

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02-10-2026 | 10:24
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Trump says Europe agrees to release &#39;massive amount&#39; of diesel
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Trump says Europe agrees to release 'massive amount' of diesel

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said European countries had agreed to release a "massive amount" of diesel from their reserves, with Washington pushing for action to curb spiralling prices due to the wars in Iran and Ukraine.

"Europe has just agreed to release a massive amount of their heavily stocked Diesel Oil. The process will begin immediately," Trump posted on his Truth Social network.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Europe

Diesel

Iran

Ukraine

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