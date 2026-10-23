Melania Trump secures Oleshky ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine, White House says

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23-10-2026 | 09:32
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Melania Trump secures Oleshky ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine, White House says
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Melania Trump secures Oleshky ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine, White House says

Melania Trump has secured ‌a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in ⁠the city of Oleshky, which will begin on October 29, ‌the ⁠White House said on Friday.

Reuters

World News

Melania Trump

Ceasefire

​Russia

Ukraine

⁠White House

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