Aoun meets US General Joseph Clearfield to discuss implementation of Lebanon-Israel framework

Lebanon News
12-08-2026 | 02:49
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Aoun meets US General Joseph Clearfield to discuss implementation of Lebanon-Israel framework
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Aoun meets US General Joseph Clearfield to discuss implementation of Lebanon-Israel framework

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met Wednesday with U.S. Gen. Joseph Clearfield, head of the Military Coordination Group for Lebanon (MCG4L), to discuss steps toward implementing the framework agreement reached through Lebanese-U.S.-Israeli negotiations in Washington.

U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and several members of Clearfield’s team attended the meeting.

According to a statement from the Lebanese presidency, the discussions focused on the measures required to put the framework agreement into effect, following talks Clearfield held in Israel last week.

Lebanon News

Joseph Aoun

US

General

Joseph Clearfield

Implementation

Lebanon

Israel

Framework

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