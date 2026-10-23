Ukraine, Russia swap 270 POWs each

World News
23-10-2026 | 09:38
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Ukraine, Russia swap 270 POWs each
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Ukraine, Russia swap 270 POWs each

Ukraine and Russia have each exchanged 270 prisoners of war, both sides said on Friday, in one of the few areas of cooperation between the warring sides.

Among the Ukrainians freed were five people presumed to have been killed in an attack on a prison in occupied eastern Ukraine in 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"270 of our people are home. This is a very important achievement," Zelensky said on social media.

Russia's defence ministry also confirmed the swap, saying that "270 Russian service members have been returned."

Zelensky posted images of some of the Ukrainians freed, many with shaved heads and draped in Ukrainian flags.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have exchanged thousands of captive soldiers since Moscow launched its Ukraine offensive in 2022.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Russia

POWs

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