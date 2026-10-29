President Aoun briefed by military delegation on results of Lebanese-US-Israeli meetings in Tampa in presence of army commander

President Joseph Aoun chaired a meeting on Thursday afternoon attended by Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal, former Ambassador Simon Karam, head of Lebanon’s delegation to the Lebanese-U.S.-Israeli negotiations, and Brigadier General Georges Rizk, head of the military delegation.



The military delegation briefed President Aoun and those present on the outcomes of the Lebanese-U.S.-Israeli meetings held in Tampa, United States, on October 20 and 21.