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President Aoun briefed by military delegation on results of Lebanese-US-Israeli meetings in Tampa in presence of army commander
Lebanon News
29-10-2026 | 10:21
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President Aoun briefed by military delegation on results of Lebanese-US-Israeli meetings in Tampa in presence of army commander
President Joseph Aoun chaired a meeting on Thursday afternoon attended by Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal, former Ambassador Simon Karam, head of Lebanon’s delegation to the Lebanese-U.S.-Israeli negotiations, and Brigadier General Georges Rizk, head of the military delegation.
The military delegation briefed President Aoun and those present on the outcomes of the Lebanese-U.S.-Israeli meetings held in Tampa, United States, on October 20 and 21.
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