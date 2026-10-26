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Kremlin says upcoming Ukraine talks do not mean war will ease
World News
26-10-2026 | 06:06
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Kremlin says upcoming Ukraine talks do not mean war will ease
Russia said Monday that an agreement to hold talks with the United States and Ukraine in search of a way to end the war does not mean that the pace of the conflict will slow down.
"The decision to resume trilateral talks does not imply any restrictions on combat operations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "Our armed forces continue to carry out massive strikes on Ukraine's military-industrial complex," he added.
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