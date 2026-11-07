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Russian aide and military intelligence chief to attend talks with US and Ukraine, Kremlin says
World News
07-11-2026 | 04:33
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Russian aide and military intelligence chief to attend talks with US and Ukraine, Kremlin says
Russia's delegation to talks with the United States and Ukraine next week will include Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky as well as Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergei Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax news agency.
The delegation will also include Igor Kostyukov, chief of Russia's military intelligence agency, and Yuri Zhigarlovsky, a senior General Staff officer, alongside other senior diplomatic and military officials, he added on Saturday.
The trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to take place from November 10-11.
Reuters
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