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Kremlin not ruling out return to talks with Ukraine in October: Russian agencies
World News
13-09-2026 | 05:37
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Kremlin not ruling out return to talks with Ukraine in October: Russian agencies
Three-way negotiations with Ukraine and the United States on ending Europe's worst conflict since World War II could take place in October, the Kremlin said on Sunday, according to Russian agencies.
"We do not rule out such a possibility; we are talking about the foreseeable future," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, cited by Russia's Ria and Tass news agencies.
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