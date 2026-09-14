US energy secretary: Oil shipments through Strait of Hormuz trending higher

Middle East News
14-09-2026 | 07:42
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US energy secretary: Oil shipments through Strait of Hormuz trending higher
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US energy secretary: Oil shipments through Strait of Hormuz trending higher

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Monday that the seven-day moving average of oil shipments escorted by the U.S. Navy through the Strait of Hormuz is rising and will continue to increase.

“The overall trend of that seven-day moving average is upward and will continue to rise,” Wright told a news conference during a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

He added that a previous one-day peak of 17 million barrels, which he cited on Sept. 1, was actually higher.

“There was one ship that wasn’t counted, and it turns out that day was almost exactly 18 million barrels,” Wright said.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

energy

secretary:

shipments

through

Strait

Hormuz

trending

higher

Iran official blasts 'malicious' US block at IAEA meeting
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