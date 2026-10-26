UK sanctions 15 commanders from rival Sudan factions over wartime rape

Britain on Monday imposed sanctions on 15 ‌military commanders, militia leaders and security officials from both sides of Sudan's ⁠conflict, accusing them of waging sexual violence, torture and attacks on civilians.



Those targeted include commanders from the Rapid Support Forces ‌and ⁠Sudanese Armed Forces, as well as leaders of armed groups allied ⁠to the army, in what London said was ⁠its latest effort to hold ⁠perpetrators of abuses accountable.



Reuters