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UK sanctions 15 commanders from rival Sudan factions over wartime rape
World News
26-10-2026 | 06:28
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UK sanctions 15 commanders from rival Sudan factions over wartime rape
Britain on Monday imposed sanctions on 15 military commanders, militia leaders and security officials from both sides of Sudan's conflict, accusing them of waging sexual violence, torture and attacks on civilians.
Those targeted include commanders from the Rapid Support Forces and Sudanese Armed Forces, as well as leaders of armed groups allied to the army, in what London said was its latest effort to hold perpetrators of abuses accountable.
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