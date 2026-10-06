Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon

On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, the prices of 95 octane fuel decreased by LBP 12,000 and 98 octane fuel fell by LBP 11,000, while diesel dropped by LBP 34,000.



Meanwhile, the price of a gas canister increased by LBP 50,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,825,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,843,000

Diesel: LBP 2,692,000

Gas canister: LBP 1,383,000