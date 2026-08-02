Saudi crown prince, Trump hold call on Mideast tensions: Official media

Middle East News
02-08-2026 | 05:10
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Saudi crown prince, Trump hold call on Mideast tensions: Official media
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Saudi crown prince, Trump hold call on Mideast tensions: Official media

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and U.S. President Donald Trump held a call aimed at reducing regional tensions, the kingdom's official SPA press agency reported Sunday.

"His Royal Highness emphasised the necessity of prioritising dialogue to reduce tensions and the importance of exerting all possible efforts to achieve a truce that paves the way for diplomatic solutions," SPA reported after Trump said he had decided to hold off on renewed attacks on Iran after requests from Gulf countries.

AFP

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