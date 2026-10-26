Netanyahu touts Trump endorsement on eve of vote, suggests they may restart war on Iran

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26-10-2026 | 10:43
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Netanyahu touts Trump endorsement on eve of vote, suggests they may restart war on Iran
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Netanyahu touts Trump endorsement on eve of vote, suggests they may restart war on Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boasted of his endorsement from Donald Trump on the eve of Israel's election, suggesting the two leaders could restart their war against Iran if he wins, after Trump said they should "finish the job."

"U.S. President Donald Trump has come with a friendship that has never existed before between an Israeli prime minister and an American president. And it is doubtful we will ever have such a friendly president again," Netanyahu said in a televised appearance late on Sunday night. "He has another two years, and he says he is calling on you to vote for me."

In his own social media post on Sunday, Trump, who launched the Iran war jointly with Netanyahu in February, said: "Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for Prime Minister, we have to finish the job that we started!"

Netanyahu said Trump was willing to take action "that would finally, finally, remove the Iranian threat," but only as long as Netanyahu himself remains in power.

"And I have already instructed the Mossad and the military to bring down this regime, to bring down ⁠this regime because that is the only way to put an end to this threat," Netanyahu said, referring to Israel's main intelligence service and military.



Reuters 
 

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