Vatican confirms Pope Leo's November trip to South America

World News
26-10-2026 | 12:05
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Vatican confirms Pope Leo&#39;s November trip to South America
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Vatican confirms Pope Leo's November trip to South America

Pope Leo's trip to South America next month will go ahead as planned, the Vatican said Monday, confirming the papal visit nearly two weeks after the pontiff's lung-cancer surgery.

"The Holy See Press Office confirms that the Apostolic Journey of Pope Leo XIV to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru, scheduled for 6–17 November 2026, will proceed according to the program previously published," said the Vatican in a note.


AFP
 

World News

Vatican

Pope Leo

Trip

South America

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