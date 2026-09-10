Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with the UAE: State TV

Middle East News
10-09-2026 | 06:59
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Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with the UAE: State TV
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Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with the UAE: State TV

Algeria said Thursday it was cutting diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates following years of tension, with Algiers accusing Abu Dhabi of interfering in national and regional affairs.

"Algeria has decided to cut diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, following the exhaustion of all means to preserve bilateral relations," Algeria's state television announced.

AFP

Middle East News

diplomatic

State

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