Trump calls on Israelis to vote for 'outstanding Warrior' Netanyahu

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26-10-2026 | 01:28
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Trump calls on Israelis to vote for &#39;outstanding Warrior&#39; Netanyahu
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Trump calls on Israelis to vote for 'outstanding Warrior' Netanyahu

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Israelis to cast their ballots for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in upcoming elections, citing the U.S.-Israel war against Iran as an example of "winning together."

"When you go to the Polls please remember that Bibi has been an outstanding Warrior Prime Minister," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

United States

Donald Trump

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

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