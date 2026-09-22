Iran media reports flights to Baghdad, Muscat cancelled on eve of US sanctions

Iranian flights to Baghdad and Muscat will be cancelled as of midnight, local media reported Tuesday, as new U.S. sanctions were set to come into force aimed at hobbling Iran's aviation industry.



The Tasnim news agency cited a civil aviation spokesman as saying that "Baghdad and Muscat airports will no longer accept Iranian flights", though the authority was "negotiating so that flights whose destination is Baghdad can be redirected to (Iraq's) Najaf Airport".



The ISNA news agency also reported the cancellations, and said negotiations with Oman were likewise ongoing.



AFP