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Netanyahu says will eliminate Iran threat with Trump after his endorsement
Middle East News
18-10-2026 | 12:55
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Netanyahu says will eliminate Iran threat with Trump after his endorsement
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that his close relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump will help them "eliminate the Iranian threat" if he wins the tight election race, shortly after the U.S. leader endorsed him.
In a video released by his Likud party, Netanyahu called on voters to heed Trump's words, assuring them "we have crushed Iran" and adding that their partnership "will continue in order to eliminate the Iranian threat over the next two years, or even sooner".
AFP
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