Trump claims part of US media 'threat to our National Security'

World News
21-09-2026 | 08:32
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Trump claims part of US media &#39;threat to our National Security&#39;
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Trump claims part of US media 'threat to our National Security'

President Donald Trump on Monday attacked mainstream media outlets sometimes critical of his administration as "FAKE NEWS" and a "Cancer" that threatens the United States.

"It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped, NOW!" the Republican wrote on his Truth Social platform, the same day that CNN and two other outlets filed a lawsuit after being banned from the White House.

AFP

World News

claims

media

'threat

National

Security'

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