Spain train collision death toll soars to 64: Authorities

The death toll from a high-speed train collision south of Madrid on Wednesday has more than doubled to 64, Spanish regional authorities said, warning the figure was still likely to increase.



"We are speaking of approximately 64 (dead), but this is probably going to grow even more," the leader of the central region of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano Garcia-Page, told reporters at the scene, raising a previous toll of 31.



AFP



