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US issues new North Korea-related sanctions
World News
28-10-2026 | 11:15
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US issues new North Korea-related sanctions
The United States issued new North Korea-related sanctions on Wednesday, targeting 10 individuals and one entity, according to a notice posted to the Treasury Department's website.
The targeted entity is named the First Financial and Technical Development Center, and six of the sanctioned individuals are linked to that firm, according to the Treasury Department notice. Two of the targeted individuals are Russian nationals and the rest appear to be North Korean.
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