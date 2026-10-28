US sanctions Rwandan defense ministry over alleged M23 ties

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on the Rwandan defense ministry and a financial institution in that country over their alleged ties to the M23 armed group fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo.



"Today, the United States makes good on President (Donald) Trump's promise to hold Rwanda accountable for its commitments under the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, referring to an agreement signed in December between Rwandan and DR Congo leaders. "Rwanda must halt its support for M23 and withdraw its troops from eastern DRC."



AFP



