US sanctions Rwandan defense ministry over alleged M23 ties

World News
28-10-2026 | 11:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US sanctions Rwandan defense ministry over alleged M23 ties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US sanctions Rwandan defense ministry over alleged M23 ties

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on the Rwandan defense ministry and a financial institution in that country over their alleged ties to the M23 armed group fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Today, the United States makes good on President (Donald) Trump's promise to hold Rwanda accountable for its commitments under the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, referring to an agreement signed in December between Rwandan and DR Congo leaders. "Rwanda must halt its support for M23 and withdraw its troops from eastern DRC."

AFP

World News

United States

Sanctions

Rwanda

Democratic Republic of Congo

LBCI Next
US issues new North Korea-related sanctions
Russia's Lavrov to visit US for G20 gathering this week: Moscow
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-20

US sanctions 10 individuals over alleged Hezbollah cash-transfer network

LBCI
World News
2026-10-02

US sanctions alleged Hamas finance network, including two France-based charities

LBCI
World News
2026-10-03

Two Iranians appear in UK court over alleged plot to target Jews

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Five arrested over alleged Syria-Lebanon network; Hezbollah-linked figure identified

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:46

US Fed Chair Warsh says 'inflation is too high'

LBCI
World News
14:10

US Fed holds interest rates steady, says committed to fighting inflation

LBCI
World News
11:15

US issues new North Korea-related sanctions

LBCI
World News
10:14

Russia's Lavrov to visit US for G20 gathering this week: Moscow

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-04-28

Trump says Iran wants US to open Hormuz Strait as soon as possible

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:08

Beirut airport without electricity since morning, urges EDL to restore power urgently

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-22

Lebanese Forces ministers walk out of Cabinet over failure to refer explosives case to Judicial Council

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-26

Israel warns of escalation on Lebanon front as focus expands to Iran and Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:08

Beirut airport without electricity since morning, urges EDL to restore power urgently

LBCI
Middle East News
03:54

62% of votes counted in Israel election, Netanyahu bloc leads with 53 seats

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:42

Hezbollah chief calls Israeli election results a form of defeat, rejects disarmament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

From fine dining to hospital beds: Four hospitalized after meal at upscale Beirut restaurant

LBCI
Middle East News
08:53

87% of votes counted in Israel election, 650,000 double-envelopes yet to be tallied

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

Netanyahu or Eisenkot? Israel faces a political crossroads as five scenarios emerge

LBCI
Middle East News
04:02

Israel left-wing leader says opposition bloc should work with Arab parties

LBCI
Middle East News
05:05

Qatari mediators present Iran with new deal to end the war, official says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More